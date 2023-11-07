Ticket sold in QC wins P107.5-M Mega Lotto jackpot

Christmas came early for a lone bettor from Metro Manila who got the PHP107.5-million jackpot of the Mega Lotto 6/45 draw on Monday night. In an advisory Tuesday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the bettor's winning combination 13-31-16-01-25-10 carried a total jackpot prize of PHP107,506,074.20. The ticket was bought in Barangay Pinyahan in Quezon City. Winners have one year from the date of the draw to claim the prize, as specified in Republic Act 1169, the law on PCSO lotteries. All jackpot prizes must be claimed at the PCSO main office on Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City. Lotto winnings of more than PHP10,000 are subject to 20-percent tax under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law. Meanwhile, 110 others won PHP32,000 each for guessing five of the six winning digits; 4,225 will get PHP1,000 each for four correct digits; and 53,241 will settle for PHP30 each for three correct digits. The 6/45 Mega Lotto is drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. PCSO general manager Melquiades Robles urged the public to support the agency's gaming products to raise additional revenue for health initiatives, medical services, and other national charities. Through its mandatory contributions, the PCSO not only helps individuals in need of medical assistance but also provides funds to government institutions.

Source: Philippines News Agency