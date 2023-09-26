Ticket sold in Nueva Ecija wins P36-M Grand Lotto jackpot

A lone bettor from Nueva Ecija became an instant millionaire after hitting the PHP36-million jackpot of the Grand Lotto 6/55 on Monday night. The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), in an advisory on Tuesday, said the bettor guessed the winning combination 30-17-06-12-04-29, which carried a total jackpot prize of PHP36,025,867.40. The winning ticket was bought from an outlet in San Antonio, Nueva Ecija. Meanwhile, 69 others won PHP100,000 each for guessing five out of the six winning digits; 1,941 bettors will get PHP1,500 each for four correct digits; and 24,702 will settle for PHP60 each for three correct digits. The winners have one year from the date of the draw to claim the prize, as specified in Republic Act 1169 or the law on PCSO lotteries. All jackpot prizes must be claimed at the PCSO main office on Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City. Winners must write their names and signatures on the back of the winning tickets and present two government-issued identification cards or documents. Lotto winnings of more than PHP10,000 are subject to 20 percent tax under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law. The Grand Lotto 6/55 is drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. PCSO urges the public to patronize their games as a large chunk of revenues goes to charity programs

Source: Philippines News Agency