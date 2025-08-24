Tick-borne Disease Infection Cases Hit Record High in Japan

Tokyo: The number of people diagnosed with severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome, or SFTS, a tick-borne viral disease, in Japan this year totaled 135 as of Aug. 10, marking a record high, according to data from the Japan Institute for Health Security.

According to Philippines News Agency, the previous record high was 134 cases in 2023. As the number is expected to rise further this year, the health ministry is urging caution, as severe SFTS cases can be fatal.

The ministry reports that SFTS is primarily transmitted by ticks, but it can also spread from infected dogs and cats. The first human-to-human transmission in the country was confirmed last year. If infected, the disease can cause symptoms, including fever and abdominal pain, after an incubation period of six to 14 days.