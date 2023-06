THUNDERSTORMS, HEAVY RAIN, STRONG WINDS FORECASTED IN 11 STATES TODAY

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds expected to occur today until 7 pm in 11 states.

In a statement issued at 2.45 pm today, MetMalaysia said the weather would affect Kedah covering Sik, Baling, Kulim and Bandar Baharu; Perak; Kelantan (Gua Musang) as well as Terengganu (Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu, Marang and Dungun).

Other affected states include Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Bentong and Rompin); Selangor (Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Hulu Langat); Kuala Lumpur; Negeri Sembilan (Jelebu, Seremban, Kuala Pilah and Jempol) as well as Johor (Segamat, Kluang, Mersing and Kota Tinggi).

In Sarawak, the areas are Sibu (Kanowit and Selangau); Mukah (Mukah); Kapit (Song, Kapit and Bukit Mabong); Bintulu, Miri (Subis, Miri and Marudi) and Limbang; whereas in Sabah, Pedalaman (Sipitang, Beaufort and Tambunan); Pantai Barat, Tawau (Kunak and Lahad Datu); Sandakan (Tongod, Telupid, Kinabatangan and Beluran) and Kudat (Kota Marudu and Pitas) are forecasted to be hit.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency