Three Davao del Norte Towns Receive P23-Million Worth of Hybrid Rice Seeds

Manila: More than PHP23 million worth of hybrid rice seed interventions have been distributed to three municipalities in Davao del Norte on Wednesday, according to the Department of Agriculture in Davao Region (DA-11). The seed rollout in the towns of Asuncion, Braulio E. Dujali, and Tagum City is part of DA-11's ongoing efforts to strengthen rice production and support farmers ahead of the wet cropping season.

According to Philippines News Agency, in Asuncion town, hybrid rice seeds worth PHP14.4 million were distributed, covering 2,924 hectares. The municipality of Braulio E. Dujali also got an allocation of PHP8.3 million for 1,705 hectares, while Tagum City farmer-beneficiaries received seeds valued at PHP448,160 for 100 hectares.

'The initiative aims to improve farm productivity, increase yield potential, and ensure the availability of quality planting materials for rice farmers in the province,' DA-11 said in an online post. Distribution activities were carried out in close coordination with the city and municipal agriculture offices in the province to ensure timely assistance to farmer-beneficiaries.

Last month, DA-11 also distributed PHP16.4 million worth of hybrid rice seeds to Kapalong and Sto. Tomas towns in Davao del Norte, covering 3,364 hectares and benefiting 2,250 farmers. Kapalong received PHP6 million worth of seeds for 1,234 hectares, supporting 830 farmers, while Sto. Tomas was allocated PHP10.4 million for 2,130 hectares, benefiting 1,420 farmers.

'These interventions aim to equip farmers with high-yielding hybrid rice varieties to maximize output under challenging climate conditions,' the agency added.