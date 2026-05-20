Sotto: Doktor Para sa Bayan to Produce 648 New Scholars This Year

Manila: Senate Minority Leader Vicente Sotto III announced that the Doktor Para sa Bayan program is expected to produce 648 new medical scholars nationwide through its PHP186-million allocation under the 2026 General Appropriations Act (GAA). Sotto, the principal author of the Doktor Para sa Bayan Act, emphasized the importance of the increased allocation in the 2026 national budget, which will prioritize medical students nearing the completion of their studies.

According to Philippines News Agency, Sotto expressed his support for the continued funding, highlighting its role in enabling deserving students to pursue medical degrees in state-run schools despite financial difficulties. He stated, "I take this very positively and support this completely, as many medical students want to finish their education but lack the financial capability to do so."

Currently, at least 25 state universities and colleges (SUCs) across the country offer Doctor of Medicine programs. Sotto has previously envisioned accommodating around 40 medical scholars per SUC through the program's implementation. He stressed the program's importance in addressing the shortage of healthcare professionals, particularly in underserved areas.

Sotto remarked, "Kailangang-kailangan talaga ito dahil sa kakulangan ng mga doktor, nars, at medical practitioners sa bansa, lalung-lalo na sa mga malalayo o karatig-probinsya (This is badly needed because of the shortage of doctors, nurses, and medical practitioners in the country, especially in far-flung and nearby provinces)." The Doktor Para sa Bayan Act aims to expand access to medical education and strengthen the country's healthcare workforce.