Ex-Cavite Police Chief Marlon Santos Appointed as Acting Spokesperson for PNP Chief

Manila: Former Cavite Police head Col. Marlon Santos has been designated as acting spokesperson of Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. In his new role, Santos will convey the directives, policies, and official positions of the PNP chief to the public and the media, while helping communicate the organization's key programs, operational developments, and reform initiatives.

According to Philippines News Agency, Santos also currently serves as senior police assistant to the ex officio commissioner of the National Police Commission (Napolcom). In that capacity, he works closely with the commission in advancing reforms focused on accountability, discipline, strategic communication, and stronger coordination between the Napolcom and the PNP.

Before his latest designation, Santos served as provincial director of the Cavite Provincial Police Office and as regional chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group's Regional Field Units 4A and 7. Santos thanked the PNP leadership and the Napolcom for the trust and opportunity given to him and reaffirmed his commitment to responsive and people-centered public service.

In a statement, Santos expressed his gratitude and commitment to his new role, ensuring that he will perform his duties well and continue to provide fast, honest, and compassionate service to the public. Napolcom Commissioner Rafael Vicente Calinisan expressed confidence that Santos would help strengthen public trust in the police organization through credible and people-centered communication.