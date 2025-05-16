The 3rd Edition Of The 2025 Vietnam ESG Investor Conference Drives Actionable Commitments To Sustainable Growth And Net-Zero Goals

Welcome and Opening Remarks by Ms. Sarah Hooper, Australian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Raise Partners and Vietnam Innovators Digest (Vietcetera Media) successfully concluded The 2025 Vietnam ESG Investor Conference, held on May 13 & 14, 2025, at the New World Saigon Hotel in Ho Chi Minh City. The two-day event attracted over 500 attendees, including investors, government officials, business leaders, SMEs, multinationals, academics, and media, seeking to navigate trade, investment, and sustainable growth.

The conference addressed crucial themes like US trade tariffs, geopolitical shifts, and Vietnam’s position in ASEAN. Panel discussions and keynotes explored leveraging Vietnam’s advantages for economic and export market diversification, resilient infrastructure, inclusive workforce development, and gender-lens investment. An interactive Investor and Business Exhibition featured startup innovation and collaboration.

Day one focused on Vietnam’s socioeconomic goals amidst global uncertainty, emphasizing mission-driven approaches, market diversification, workforce development, sustainable cities, sector resilience, and ESG best practices. Day two examined how investors, governments, and the private sector can utilize Vietnam’s resources for gender-lens investing, the digital and AI economy, green supply chains, sustainable financing, and e-Mobility.

Sarah Hooper, Australian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, said, “The global net zero transition can only be achieved with investors, governments and civil society working collaboratively together. Australia continues to support several initiatives in Vietnam that catalyse greater private sector investment alongside Government funding to achieve impactful outcomes”. Her opening remarks emphasised the power of partnership.

The conference also featured a startup impact and tech pitch session, an Executive Nature-Positive Zero Waste Lunch, and a post-conference Networking Reception, fostering connections around ESG investing, sustainable growth, and net-zero goals.

Van Ly, Partner at Raise Partners, shared: “Amid global uncertainty, Vietnam stands at a pivotal moment for sustainable growth. Market shifts, ESG clarity, and private sector reforms like Resolution 68 present transformative opportunities. This year’s Vietnam ESG Investor Conference drove bold, action-oriented dialogue to catalyze impact as Vietnam enters a new era of responsible, diversified growth.”

Towards A Net-Zero Event

The conference implemented green initiatives to minimize its carbon footprint, including reducing single-use plastics, smart recycling, energy-efficient solutions, minimal-waste practices, sustainable catering, and eco-friendly materials. Health, safety, and security were prioritized, and attendees were encouraged to contribute to a Quảng Trị Province carbon offsetting program, aiming for Net-Zero.

This year’s conference highlighted ESG’s fundamental role in Vietnam’s sustainable economic path and its potential to unlock impactful investments in Energy, Infrastructure, Logistics, and Labor, demonstrated by the event’s own net-zero efforts.

Hao Tran, CEO, Vietcetera | +1 (925) 858-4711

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2034d1d6-9ae3-4692-939e-2747834baaaa

