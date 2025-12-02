Teledyne announces Xtium3 PCIe Gen4 frame grabber series for ultra-fast image acquisition

Teledyne DALSA’s Xtium3

MONTREAL, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teledyne DALSA, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE: TDY] company, announces the release of the Xtium™3 PCIe Gen4 family, a next-generation frame grabber engineered to deliver maximum sustained throughput and ready-to-use image data for high-performance industrial applications.

Building on the proven Xtium2 platform, the first model, Xtium3-CLHS PX8 supports the Camera Link HS® (CLHS) standard over the PCI Express™ Gen 4.0 interface. This single-slot, single-cable solution accommodates up to seven CLHS lanes, each operating at 10.3125 Gbps (72.2 Gbps in total), enabling acquisition bandwidths of 8.6 GB/s and host transfer rates of up to 13.2 GB/s via a PCIe Gen4 x8 slot.

Key features and benefits:

High-speed data transmission ̶ Utilizes CLHS X-protocol with over 97% packet efficiency and 64/66-bit encoding. Supports long cable lengths exceeding 30 meters using 7-lane AOC cables

Real-time data forwarding ̶ Redistributes incoming data to up to 12 computers via standard AOC cables for distributed image processing

Optimized performance ̶ PCIe Gen4 architecture delivers sustained throughput of 13.2 GB/s directly to host memory, reducing CPU load and accelerating image processing

Broad compatibility ̶ Supports area and line scan, monochrome and color cameras, delivering exceptional performance for Camera Link HS (a future model will support CoaXPress®)

Advanced image processing ̶ Enables multi-plane HDR processing for Teledyne’s Linea™ HS2 16K camera

Software support ̶ Fully compatible with Teledyne’s Sapera™ LT Software SDKs and third-party software for seamless integration.

The Xtium3 series is designed to meet the demands of modern machine vision systems, offering robust performance, scalability, and flexibility for a wide range of industrial applications.

Fully supported by Teledyne’s Sapera LT Software SDKs, the Xtium3 series empowers developers and integrators to build robust, high-speed imaging systems with minimal overhead and maximum flexibility.

