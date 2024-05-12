MELAKA, Teen discipline issues are among the top three challenges faced by mothers today, noted Minister of Women, Family, and Community Development (KPWKM), Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri. She stated that these challenges were identified through the Fifth Malaysian Population and Family Study conducted by the National Population and Family Development Board LPPKN. "This is followed by children's education and family expenses," she said during her speech at the National Mother's Day Celebration 2024 themed 'Thank You, Mother' at the LPPKN family centre in Ayer Keroh today. Her Majesty, the Queen of Malaysia, Raja Zarith Sofiah, officiated the event, which was also attended by the wife of Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri, Toh Puan Asmah Ab Rahman, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, and his wife, Datin Seri Zuriyah Ab Aziz, as well as the Prime Minister's wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail. Her Royal Highness bestowed the Mother's Inspiration Award upon Rahamah Mohtar, 61, from Kapar, Selangor, in recogniti on of her unwavering dedication to caring for her 21-year-old son Ahmad Mujahid Azmi, who has cerebral palsy. Nancy also revealed that the findings of the Malaysian Family Well-being Index showed a decline in the scores for the Family Quality Time Indicator and the Work-Family Balance Indicator in 2022, compared to 2019. "Working mothers spend much of their time dealing with demanding daily routines, needing to wake up early to attend to their children and family, working an average of eight to ten hours a day, returning home late afternoon or early evening, and continuing their duties as a wife and mother at home. "It is essential to recognise that the responsibility of raising children and managing the household is not solely the mother's duty. Therefore, husbands must empathise with and value their wives' contributions, as well as actively participate in household chores and childcare," she emphasised. Meanwhile, Ab Rauf announced that the state government has allocated RM500,000 through the Women Empo werment Programme to incentivise women's participation in all development and empowerment programmes tailored for them in the state. He stated that with the cooperation of KPWKM, Melaka has successfully established the Melaka State Women's Shelter within the premises of the state Legislative Assembly Development and Coordination Committee Complex, aligning with efforts to support the community's welfare agenda. Source: BERNAMA News Agency