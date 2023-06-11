TAWAU MMEA REMINDS WATER TRANSPORTATION USERS TO USE LIFE JACKETS

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Tawau Maritime Zone reminds the public who use sea transportation, including fishermen, to use life jackets especially when in boats.

Its director Maritime Captain Shahrizan Raman said the use of life jackets is very important for their safety, as well as reducing accidents in the waters.

"We don't want another boat sinking tragedy like the one in the waters of Sungai Melayu, Sebatik Island last Friday where passengers were found not wearing life jackets.

"This led to a victim failing to save himself and ultimately losing his life," he said when met by reporters at the Maritime Awareness and Safety Day event organised by MMEA Tawau Maritime Zone here today.

In the Friday incident, the victim identified as Abdul Rahim Kasil, 56, went missing, while his wife Nurlina Aripin, 52, survived, but was injured in the leg after the boat they were on sank due to a collision with a submerged object.

The victim's body was found about 200m from the scene of the incident yesterday morning, which was on the second day of the search and rescue operation launched by the authorities together with local residents.

In the meantime, Shahrizan said that from January to May 31 this year, MMEA Tawau Maritime Zone had made 23 arrests for various offences, including under the Control of Supplies Act, the Immigration Act and the Fisheries Act.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency