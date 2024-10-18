Taiwanese researchers develop world’s ‘smallest’ quantum computer

Istanbul: Taiwan researchers claimed to have developed the world’s smallest quantum computer, marking the first use of a single photon to execute quantum algorithms.

The team of researchers led by Prof. Chuu Chih-sung at Taiwan’s National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) has demonstrated the box-sized computer’s ability, Focus Taiwan reported on Thursday.

Chuu explained that his team’s small quantum computer encodes information into “32 time-bins or dimensions” within the wave packet of a single high-dimensional photon, a fundamental particle in electromagnetic interactions.

Photons not only maintain stable quantum states at room temperature, reducing energy costs compared to quantum computers requiring cooling, but also enable long-distance information transmission with minimal interference, providing significant advantages for commercial applications, he added.

Chuu’s colleague Mou Chung-yu, director of NTHU’s College of Science, said that photonic quantum computing will “eventually be applied across various

fields, including drug development, logistics optimization, data security, and artificial intelligence.”

Taiwan, an island nation of about 24 million people, is a leading manufacturer of high-tech items, including computers and semiconductor items.

The island nation also ranks first across Asia in Internet freedom.

