Survey shows increased importance of IT units on businesses

The government’s digitalization push, along with corporates’ goal to improve their operations which were further boosted by the remote working set-up when the pandemic hit, has increased the importance of information technology (IT) units.

This is among the findings of the study by ManageEngine, the IT management division of Indian multinational technology firm Zoho Corporation, in the third quarter of this year.

Citing results of the survey titled “IT at work: 2022 and beyond”, ManageEngine regional director for Asia Pacific Arun Kumar, in a briefing on Thursday, said 93 percent of decision-makers cited greater collaboration between IT teams and other departments in the last two years.

Kumar said 100 percent of the IT decision makers (ITDMs) from the 150 firms who participated in the survey said their organizations have been making use of advanced data analytics, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), on their IT operations over the last year.

He said there is no fixed level of IT investment that companies need to follow because this depends on several factors such as the size of the company, the industry it belongs to, and the maturity of its IT system –whether it has invested on this in the prior years or has not.

“I think it might look like the budgets are going to be high initially but that’s important because you invest today for the future,” he added.

Kumar said companies also have different reasons for investing in IT, but in general, this is aimed at making sure that the firms stay ahead of the competition, stay relevant to the business and to automate their processes.

Another notable result of the survey showed that 59 percent of the ITDMs said they are mostly likely to resign from their current jobs if the flexible work system, which was largely adopted during the pandemic, would be removed.

Also, 41 percent of the respondents said their organizations should have supported their IT units more in the last two years, with 60 percent considering lack of training as the biggest challenge in maximizing companies’ use of technologies followed by the lack of basic technical knowledge, 49 percent.

Results of the survey also indicated that 36 percent of the ITDMs feel less loyal to their employers than they did two years ago, and 33 percent are actively looking for a new job.

It also showed that 37 percent are more concerned about losing their jobs than they were earlier this year, while 36 percent agree that they are more willing to make a risk career move than they were two years ago.

These figures are lower compared to the results of the survey done simultaneously in other parts of the world.

Kumar attributed the ITDMs position on this to several factors, such as issues on the budget and the spike in demand for IT workers during the pandemic, which increased the workers’ stress level.

Asked whether the level of digitalization bids in the country could be part of the ITDMs’ concerns vis-a-vis their confidence on their present jobs and on keeping it, Kumar said survey results showed that around 60 percent of the respondents consider their companies to be successful in digital transformation while the balance of 40 percent is making attempts toward this path.

“I don’t think that’s the reason for people to resign or to look for new opportunities because we could see that most of the respondents are actually positive, saying they are already in the process of actually transforming,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency