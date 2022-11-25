Marcos names Emmanuel Ledesma Jr. as acting PhilHealth chief

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has named Emmanuel Rufino Ledesma Jr. as the acting president and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth).

Ledesma took his oath on Thursday before Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, according to a press statement from Malacañang.

He replaced his predecessor Eli Dino Santos.

Aside from being PhilHealth chief, Ledesma is also a member of PhilHealth’s expert panel and board of directors.

Ledesma used to be president and CEO of the Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corporation (PSALM).

The PhilHealth is mandated to administer the National Health Insurance Program which aims to provide health insurance coverage and ensure affordable, acceptable, available and accessible healthcare services for all Filipinos.

Under the proposed national budget for 2023, the government has allocated over PHP100 billion for the insurance program to ensure affordable and inclusive healthcare.

In February 2019, then-President Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act 11223 or the Universal Health Care Act (UHC) making all Filipino citizens automatically enrolled in the government’s insurance program.

RA 11223 aims to provide health insurance coverage and ensure affordable, acceptable, available, and accessible healthcare services for all Filipinos.

The PSALM is in charge of the orderly and transparent privatization of the government’s power and other disposable assets.

Source: Philippines News Agency