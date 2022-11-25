Comelec to respond to Albay guv’s petition vs. DQ before SC

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is ready to respond to the petition filed by Albay Governor Noel Rosal before the Supreme Court (SC) seeking to void his disqualification.

“Of course, the SC will be the final arbiter of this controversy,” Comelec chairperson George Erwin Garcia said in a phone interview Thursday.

Garcia admitted that they are not surprised by the action of the governor to elevate the case to the SC.

“We anticipated such an action from him. In the meantime, our decision stands unless restrained,” he said.

On Nov. 21, Rosal filed a petition asking the high court to issue an injunction or a status quo ante order to stop the enforcement of the Comelec decision disqualifying him as a gubernatorial candidate in the last elections.

Earlier, the Comelec First Division ruled in favor of the petition of Joseph San Juan Armogila, accusing the Albay governor of violating the 45-day spending ban under the Omnibus Election Code (OEC).

On Nov. 18, the Comelec en banc denied with finality the appeal of Rosal, noting that there is no reason to reverse the Sept. 19, 2022 ruling of the First Division.

Rosal won as Albay governor in the May 9 polls.

Source: Philippines News Agency