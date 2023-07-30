Surigao villagers traumatized by clash receive psychological aid

Families affected by a clash between soldiers and insurgents in a far-flung village in Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur were given psychological first aid (PFA) by the Department of Social Welfare and Development in the Caraga Region (DSWD-13). The series of PFA activities were conducted on Friday and Saturday following an armed encounter in Barangay Bigaan between government forces and the communist New People's Army rebels on July 24. At least 83 families from Sitios Almaria and Urabangon abandoned their homes and evacuated to a school building after the skirmish. The internally displaced persons (IDPs) returned to their homes on Saturday. 'The FPA is a psychological support provided to individuals who have experienced a traumatic incident, such as armed conflict, that aims to reduce their stress and promote resiliency,' the agency said in a statement. On the second day of the intervention, the DSWD-13 also distributed 83 sleeping kits, 83 hygiene kits, 249 pieces of malong (wraparound cloth) and 249 blankets to the affected residents. Earlier interventions were also provided by the local government unit (LGU) of Hinatuan through the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office. In a separate statement on Sunday, the LGU thanked the DSWD-13 and the other support groups for the interventions done for the IDPs in Barangay Bigaan. The LGU also checked the conditions of all the affected residents before they were allowed to return home

Source: Philippines News Agency