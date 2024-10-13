Sultan Ibrahim Receives Phone Call From King Charles III

KUALA LUMPUR, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia today received a telephone call from King Charles III of the United Kingdom, at Istana Negara.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim’s Facebook page, the telephone conversation between Their Majesties focused on the forthcoming 27th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), which will be held in Apia, Samoa, from Oct 21 to 26.

King Charles also conveyed to Sultan Ibrahim his best regards to the people of Malaysia.

According to The Commonwealth website https://thecommonwealth.org, the theme for this year’s CHOGM is ‘One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth’, which highlights how the 56 member countries must harness their strengths by building resilience, unlocking potential, leveraging the ‘Commonwealth Advantage’ and fostering a connected, digital Commonwealth.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency