ALOR SETAR, The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) is expanding Phase Two of the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS) 2.0 project to another 14 types of commercial vehicles starting tomorrow. Its minister, Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, said the increase would take the total number of commercial vehicles eligible for subsidised diesel to 23 types. "Applications can be made through the MySubsidi Diesel System starting tomorrow (Monday) at 10 am," he told reporters after delivering his address at the Northern Zone KPDN Monthly Assembly in Anak Bukit near here, today. The newly added categories are commercial vehicles are rigid lorries (curtainsiders), food catering lorries, rigid lorries (agricultural produce), rigid tank lorries (beverages), rigid lorries (livestock transport), semi (panel vans), and combination rigid lorries. Also included are service buses, rigid lorries (open platforms), moving service vans, food catering buses, rigid lorries (moving services), food catering vans, and rigi d lorries (waste). Armizan said registration for the 14 types of new vehicles could be done through the link https://mysubsidi.kpdn.gov.my/. He said companies applying for the subsidy must be registered for business in Malaysia, with the vehicle having valid and up-to-date road tax, and being eligible under the system. Once the application has been approved, he said the company should immediately submit the 'Fleet Card' application to five designated oil companies, namely Petronas, Shell, Petron, Caltex and BHP. "However, each company can only choose three oil companies for the 'Fleet Card'," he said. Under Phase One of the SKDS 2.0 project, nine types of vehicles were involved, namely rigid lorries (general cargo), prime movers, rigid lorries (luton/box), rigid lorries (water tanks), rigid lorries (refrigerated), rigid lorries (flour tanks), window vans, panel van and rigid lorries (bottled drinks). Any queries regarding the matter can be directed to the MySubsidi Diesel System Call Centre at 03-8882 6 769 from 8 am to 5 pm on weekdays. Source: BERNAMA News Agency