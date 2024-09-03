Stop Spreading Fake News That KL’s Unsafe – Saifuddin Nasution

KUALA NERUS, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has urged the public to stop spreading false information portraying Kuala Lumpur as unsafe for living or visiting.

He stated that disseminating such unreliable information is a highly irresponsible act.

‘It has come to our attention that while the nation is focused on the sinkhole which resulted in a casualty, a small number of irresponsible netizens are spreading fake news.

‘It only creates unnecessary panic. I urge this to halt immediately. If those responsible are identified, the police will take action under the law for spreading false news that causes fear and unrest in the community,’ he said in response to allegations that the capital city is unsafe for visitors.

He was speaking to reporters after the presentation of identification documents during the Menyemai Kasih Rakyat (MEKAR) programme at Balai Raya Pulau Redang today.

The spread of this fake news started after a sinkhole incident at Masjid India on August 23, where Indian nati

onal tourist G. Vijaya Lakshmi, 48, fell into an eight-metre-deep hole while walking in the area. Despite persistent efforts to locate her, she has not been found.

‘I urge everyone to stop immediately. Give the authorities space to conduct their rescue efforts. The victim’s family is still waiting and hoping, while the authorities have repeatedly assured us that our priority is safety, including in the surrounding areas.

‘Let the authorities carry out their duties without interference from unauthorised comments from netizens,’ he emphasised.

Earlier, the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), Dr. Zaliha Mustafa, announced that the search and rescue operation for the woman has now transitioned to the search and recovery phase.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also assured that Kuala Lumpur remains safe for visitors despite the occurrence of several sinkholes recently.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency