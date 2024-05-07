SEOUL: The top prosecutor on Tuesday pledged to speedily and strictly conduct an investigation into allegations that first lady Kim Keon Hee illegally received a luxury bag as a gift in 2022. Prosecutor General Lee One-seok made the pledge after he ordered last week the creation of an investigation team dedicated to the allegations involving the first lady. "The prosecution will conduct the investigation speedily and strictly only in accordance with evidence and the legal principles and take appropriate action accordingly," Lee told reporters. Last year, Voice of Seoul, an internet news outlet, first reported the allegations that Kim received a Christian Dior handbag worth 3 million won (US$2,210) from a Korean American pastor in September 2022. The outlet also published a video showing the scene, which was recorded by the pastor using a hidden camera. The outlet's head has since filed a complaint against President Yoon Suk Yeol and the first lady on suspicions of bribery and anti-graft law violations. Following its landslide victory in the parliamentary elections, the main opposition Democratic Party has pledged to pursue legislation mandating a special probe into multiple suspicions surrounding the first lady during the upcoming parliamentary term. Source: Philippines News Agency