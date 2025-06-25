Southeast Asia Bolsters Partnerships for Sewage Projects

Manila: Southeast Asia is witnessing rapid economic development, which has brought several challenges, including the strain on sewage infrastructures to meet the rising demand. Indonesia, a leading economic force in the region with a 5 percent annual growth rate, exemplifies these growing pains. Despite its economic prowess, Jakarta, the nation’s capital, has a sewage coverage rate of only around 12 percent, lagging behind other major cities in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

According to Philippines News Agency, Japan is actively assisting Southeast Asian countries like Indonesia by offering official development assistance (ODA) and private-sector technologies. A significant step was the conclusion of a yen loan agreement worth approximately JPY57 billion in 2020, leading to the commencement of sewer line installation in Jakarta in 2023. The project involves a partnership between Japanese firms such as Obayashi Corp. and JFE Engineering Corp., and Indonesian companies like PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk. Innovative Japanese technologies are employed to navigate Jakarta’s traffic congestion by installing pipes underground using a method known as ‘jacking,’ eliminating the need to dig up roads.

Japan’s contribution extends beyond infrastructure, focusing on developing human resources by inviting Indonesian engineers to Japan for study tours before construction begins. Japanese and Indonesian staff have expressed that completing the infrastructure marks the beginning of stable operations to deliver sewage system benefits to Jakarta’s residents.

In Malaysia, Japan’s support for sewage development dates back to the 1970s, resulting in 70 percent coverage, the second highest among ASEAN countries after Singapore. However, aging pipes have led to sinkholes and water leakages. JICA began field surveys in 2019 with Hokuryo, a sewer maintenance robot manufacturer from Japan, to address these issues. In 2024, Hokuryo provided Malaysia’s national sewage company, Indah Water Konsortium (IWK), with equipment like the Super Mini-Mogu Plus robot, enhancing Malaysia’s sewage environment while benefiting Hokuryo through maintenance services and expanded sales routes.

Japan is also involved in sewage development in the Philippines. In Metro Cebu, rapid economic expansion has outpaced sewer treatment, raising environmental and competitive concerns. In February 2023, Japan and the Philippines finalized a grant agreement for the Project for the Septage Management of Metro Cebu Water District, with Yokohama City participating in the project through field surveys and stakeholder exchanges.

In Cambodia, Japan completed the first public sewage facility in Phnom Penh in 2023, a grant aid project under Japan’s ODA program. The facility, built by a joint venture of Japanese companies Kubota Construction Co. and Metawater Co. Ltd., incorporates water treatment technologies designed for developing countries. A commemorative ceremony was attended by Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet and 3,000 residents.

Japan’s approach to aid emphasizes tailored solutions to meet specific country needs, engaging in field surveys and dialogue rather than imposing its technologies. Sewage systems are increasingly regarded as ‘future treasure chests’ in Japan, offering new value beyond wastewater treatment. Initiatives include generating power from methane gas, producing hydrogen for fuel cell vehicles, and using treated wastewater for agriculture, aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

As sewage networks expand in Southeast Asia, Japan aims to introduce a broad range of projects, with water-driven partnerships between Japan and the region expected to flourish.