Bicol Lauds Formation of New DRRMOs Association

Legazpi: The Office of Civil Defense in Bicol (OCD-5) has praised the creation of the Bicol Regional Federation of Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officers Association. This new federation aims to facilitate the sharing of effective disaster management practices within the region.

According to Philippines News Agency, OCD-5 assistant regional director Jessar Adornado expressed that the federation is expected to improve assistance efforts, promote disaster response protocols, and ensure timely, coordinated responses across different provinces during emergencies. Adornado emphasized that the federation’s establishment would enhance collaboration among affected local government units and their neighboring towns, providing a better understanding of ground-level needs.

Adornado further explained that the OCD, along with other national agencies, will act as the advisory board for the federation, ensuring that all actions align with OCD-issued memorandums and relevant disaster risk reduction laws.

Ma

ry Ann Gueta Capellan, the DRRMO officer from Monreal, Masbate, and the newly elected president of the federation, highlighted the importance of the organization in representing its members at both regional and national levels. She noted the challenge of hazard pay for responders and hopes the federation will address it through appropriate representation.

Capellan also mentioned the issue of personnel changes post-elections, as many responders are employed on job order contracts. The new administration often replaces them despite significant investment in their training. She advocated for institutionalizing these positions by offering permanent roles to ensure continuity and effectiveness.

Following the elections, Capellan stated that the OCD-5 would secure a seat for DRRMOs on the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction Council. This inclusion will allow them to voice concerns and present programs that ensure the safety of DRRM responders dedicated to building resilient communities.

During a convention held from

June 18 to 22, the group ratified its constitution and bylaws and elected new officers to lead the association for the next two years. Officers include representatives from various regions such as Monreal, Masbate for president, and others from Vinzons, Camarines Norte; Camalig, Albay; Viga, Catanduanes; Juban, Sorsogon; and Balatan, Camarines Sur.

The convention also saw contributions from the OCD, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Civil Service Commission, Philippine National Police, and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources. These insights are expected to play a crucial role in developing effective disaster risk reduction practices. The Bicol Region, known for its vulnerability to typhoons, volcanic eruptions, and floods, stands to benefit significantly from the federation’s initiatives.