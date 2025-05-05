Solon Advocates Increased Funding for Curriculum and Teaching to Boost Literacy

Manila: A congressman serving as one of the commissioners of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) is advocating for a greater allocation of resources towards curriculum and teaching methods to enhance the country’s functional literacy.

According to Philippines News Agency, Tingog Partylist Representative Jude Acidre emphasized that 60 percent of the budget for basic education should be directed towards improving curriculum and teaching for elementary and high school students. Acidre highlighted the need for focused efforts in these areas, expressing confidence that the Department of Education (DepEd) is moving in the right direction.

In the 2025 General Appropriations Act, the education sector is allocated a budget of PHP1.055 trillion, with PHP734.18 billion earmarked for DepEd. This agency is responsible for formulating, implementing, and coordinating policies and programs in both formal and non-formal basic education.

DepEd reports that basic education facilities have been allocated PHP36.81 billion, while the basic education curriculum is set to receive PHP3.69 billion. An additional PHP106.23 million is designated for early language literacy and numeracy.

Acidre underscored the importance of prioritizing basic education following findings from an April 30 Senate Committee on Basic Education hearing, which revealed that around 18 million Filipinos who have graduated from the country’s basic education system may be functionally illiterate. These findings are based on data from the Functional Literacy, Education, and Mass Media Survey (FLEMMS) conducted by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) in the latter half of 2024.

The PSA defines functional literacy as the capability to read, write, compute, and comprehend. It extends beyond basic literacy to include higher-level comprehension skills, such as integrating multiple pieces of information and making inferences.

The FLEMMS report also indicated that Northern Samar ranks 4th in the country for functional illiteracy, with 48 percent of secondary graduates affected. Samar province follows closely, ranking 7th with a 46 percent rate of functional illiteracy. Both provinces are among the poorest in the Eastern Visayas region as of 2023, according to PSA data.

Acidre remarked that poverty is often cited as an excuse, but effective mechanisms exist to address educational challenges. He noted that despite economic hardships, the region has historically produced accomplished graduates, attributing success to effective management of education programs at the classroom level.

Established under Republic Act 11899, which became law on July 23, 2022, EDCOM 2 is tasked with conducting a national review of the country’s education sector. The commission comprises 10 legislators, with equal representation from the Senate and the House of Representatives, and is led by four co-chairpersons alongside six commissioners.