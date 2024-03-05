Solar Spikers post first victory in PVL All-Filipino Conference

MANILA: Capital1 outplayed Strong Group in the fourth set, 25-18, 25-20, 19-25, 25-20, to notch its first win in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference preliminary round at PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Tuesday. Skipper Jorelle Singh led the Solar Spikers with 12 attacks and one block followed by Patty Jane Orendain with nine points. 'We expect to perform even better in our upcoming games,' Singh said after the one hour and 57-minute match. Arianne Layug and Janeca Janine Lana contributed eight points each, while Cathrina Dizon had six points. Rica Jane Rivera and Mary Antonette Landicho made 11 and nine excellent digs, respectively. Seasoned coach Roger Gorayeb said the win would boost Capital1's morale in their next games. 'Of course, we're happy because you know that this team, we've only been here for less than two months. Every day, every practice, every game is a learning process for us. It's a time for us to know each other whatever we need to add," he added. Mary Joy On ofre finished with nine spikes, two blocks and one ace while Dolly Grace Versoza chipped in 11 points for Strong Group, which fell to 0-3. Source: Philippines News Agency