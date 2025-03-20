Manila: The northeast monsoon, locally known as “amihan,” continues to affect most of Luzon while the shear line impacts the eastern parts of the Visayas, as reported by the weather bureau on Thursday. These weather systems are expected to bring varying degrees of rainfall across different regions of the Philippines.

According to Philippines News Agency, cloud clusters caused by the shear line are affecting the Visayas, Mimaropa, and the Bicol Region, resulting in heavy rains in these areas. Rhea Torres of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) indicated that the eastern Visayas and nearby provinces will also experience increased rainfall.

PAGASA’s forecast further highlights that scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms are expected in the Visayas, Caraga, Sorsogon, and Masbate due to the influence of the easterlies. Meanwhile, Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Aurora, Quezon, and the remainder of the Bicol Region will be impacted by rains attributed to the “amihan.”

The rest of Luzon is likely to experience isolated light rains, while isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by the easterlies may occur over the remaining parts of the archipelago. Additionally, strong winds and rough seas are anticipated over northern Luzon and the eastern sections of southern Luzon and Visayas.

PAGASA also noted that moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters will affect the rest of Luzon. In other parts of the country, winds will be light to moderate, with seas ranging from slight to moderate conditions.