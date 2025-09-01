Senators Pin Hope on Dizon to Stamp Out Corruption in DPWH

Manila: Senators on Sunday welcomed the appointment of former Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon as the new chief of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), expressing hope that his leadership would bring long-overdue reforms and stamp out corruption in the agency.

According to Philippines News Agency, Senate President Francis Escudero commented on the challenges Dizon will face, describing them as “immense,” but also noted the opportunity to address the entrenched issues within the DPWH. Escudero emphasized that rooting out corruption is just the initial step and stressed the importance of ensuring that all DPWH projects fulfill their intended purposes and improve the lives of citizens. He assured that the Senate is prepared to support reforms aimed at making public works more efficient and transparent.

Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada mentioned Dizon’s performance at the Department of Transportation, expressing his expectations for similar leadership at DPWH. Estrada conveyed hop

e that under Dizon’s leadership, unacceptable practices in DPWH projects would come to an end. However, he expressed regret over the resignation of Secretary Manuel Bonoan, acknowledging Bonoan’s integrity but highlighting issues with lower-ranking officials involved in ‘ghost projects.’

Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva remarked on Dizon’s appointment as pivotal for cleansing the agency, citing Dizon’s approach to governance and the full trust of the President. Senator Panfilo Lacson described the appointment as a ‘hard decision and a good choice,’ lauding Dizon’s work ethic in the transportation sector.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian expressed optimism, labeling Dizon as an ‘action man and a man of integrity,’ and urged him to prioritize prosecuting corrupt officials and contractors to restore public trust. Senator JV Ejercito acknowledged the ‘daunting task’ Dizon faces in restoring faith in the troubled agency, wishing him luck and noting that it might take a miracle to turn the department around.

Sen

ator Erwin Tulfo emphasized the urgency of action under Dizon’s leadership, advocating for swift responses to complaints. He highlighted the need for an “aggressive” secretary to tackle irregularities in flood control projects and end collusion among contractors, public works officials, and other public officials.

Senator Loren Legarda extended her best wishes to Dizon in tackling the challenges ahead, expressing the Senate’s support in achieving transparency and upholding the public good.