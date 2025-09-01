Lady Tamaraws Triumph in SSL National Invitationals Batangas Leg

Manila: Far Eastern University (FEU) defeated College of Saint Benilde, 25-21, 25-16, 25-19, Sunday night to rule the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals Batangas leg at the University of Batangas Millennium Gym.

According to Philippines News Agency, Gerzel Petallo and Jazlyn Ellarina scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, as the Lady Tamaraws improved their runner-up finish from last year. Congolese Faida Bakanke, named Best Player of the leg, and Alyzza Devosora added 10 points each, while veteran Christine Ubaldo made 14 excellent sets and contributed five points.

“Overall, the team showed a good performance. Our passing was a little shaky in the first set, we struggled with the passing. We learned a lot from this tournament, we need to polish our small balls, our blocking and defense especially the passing,” said FEU head coach Tina Salak.

Zamantha Nolasco led the four-time NCAA champion Lady Blazers with eight points, followed by Rhea Densing with seven and Chenae Basarte with six.

Earlier, Letran outplayed University of Batangas, 25-22, 25-15, 25-20, to finish third. Verenice Colendra paced the Lady Knights with a game-high 21 points, including 17 attacks, while Mitzi Panangin contributed 12 points, Bea Maluto had eight points, and Nizelle Martin scored seven points.

Kyle Macatangay led the UB Lady Brahmans with 16 points off 12 attacks and four aces, while Riza Drice chipped in 10 points, all from attacks. “Well, the first game of the tournament was difficult for us, we weren’t in the game at all. Yesterday’s game was perfect for us, every player stepped up and I like that very much. I’ve been here for a month and I like the improvement. This game, we know our opponent is not that strong so I gave everybody a chance to play here,” said Letran head coach Aleksi Lahteenmaki, who is from Finland.

Other winners in the three-leg tournament supported by Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner, and R and B Milk Tea were National University (Davao) and Adamson University (Cebu). Meanwhile, the SSL Collegiate Pre-season Championship will start on Sept. 20.