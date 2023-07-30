Sen. Imee lauds Iloilo for being exemplar of best practices

Iloilo province's best practices in various fields have been a come-on for other local governments in the country for benchmarking, according to Senator Imee Marcos, who graced the Liga Day 2023 of the Liga ng mga Barangay (LNB) Iloilo chapter at Iloilo Sports Complex on Sunday. 'Many provinces come to Iloilo for benchmarking, learning the best practices, and finding out exactly what to do in agriculture, business activity, OFW (overseas Filipino workers) management, and many, many other areas. Iloilo leads the way in many areas; rice and corn production, fisheries,' she said in a press conference on the sidelines of the event. Marcos said the 'very big affair' is close to her heart because she started politics not in any fancy position but at the barangay level. Officials from Iloilo province's 1,721 villages gathered for the Liga Day 2023 with the theme 'LNB Iloilo, Creating A Legacy of Excellence and Unity.' Interior and Local Government-Iloilo director Carmelo Orbista, in his message, thanked officials who will no longer be in service after the Oct. 30 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections and challenged the incoming set to continue serving the public despite their small honorariums. 'Four months from now, we will have a new set of barangay officials. Whatever will be the result, we want you to end this term strong with determination and pride,' he said. Marcos said the BSKE is going to be another 'unfair state of affairs' because those elected will serve for two years only. 'I believe the Comelec (Commission on Elections) intends to appeal or request for amendments because it is not going to work very well. They are going to last for two years again,' she said. Meanwhile, Orbista also announced the start of the Seal of Good Local Governance-Barangay Level assessment in the next few months. He said they will help 24 villages be declared free from illegal drugs under the Barangay Drug Clearing Program

Source: Philippines News Agency