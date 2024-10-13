Sarawak Trains 211 Certified Integrity Officers To Enhance Governance Standards

KUCHING, The Sarawak government has successfully trained 211 Certified Integrity Officers (CeIOs), Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said.

A total of 25 officers have been assigned to various state ministries, 64 to departments, 55 to statutory bodies, 28 to local authorities, 27 to Resident offices and 12 to other agencies, he said.

This significant achievement makes Sarawak the state with the highest number of CeIOs in Malaysia, Abang Johari added.

‘While this is a remarkable milestone, what truly matters is the ability of these CeIOs to perform their roles and responsibilities with excellence, accountability, and integrity.

‘When CeIOs carry out their duties effectively, it not only strengthens public trust in government leadership but also ensures a more transparent administration free from corrupt practices,’ he said at the ‘2024 Amanat Perdana Integriti’ address here today.

Also present at the event was the Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

In addition, Abang J

ohari said the country’s future hinges on the effectiveness of efforts to combat corruption.

He likened corruption to silent cancer that can infiltrate the system and jeopardise the future of Malaysians.

‘For the benefit of a select few greedy individuals, corruption undermines national integrity, erodes public trust in the government and creates social injustices that adversely impact our economy,’ he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency