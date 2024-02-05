Saint Benilde survives Army in PNVF Champions League

MANILA: The College of Saint Benilde (CSB) kicked off its campaign in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League women's tournament with a 16-25, 25-16, 25-27, 25-14, 15-9 victory over the Philippine Army at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum on Monday. Wielyn Estoque, Jhasmin Gayl Pascual and Zamantha Nolasco finished with 17 points each for the Blazers, who won the last two sets to wrap up the match in two hours and 11 minutes. Honey Royse Tubino had 16 attacks and one service ace, while Audrey Kathryn Paran, Nerissa Bautista and Lutgarda Malaluan chipped in 11 points for the Army Lady Troopers who absorbed their second straight loss. Philippine Army bowed to Petro Gazz, 11-25, 19-25, 19-25, last Sunday. Meanwhile, Cignal HD banked on Vanessa Gandler and Frances Xinia Molina to prevail over Cherry Tiggo, 28-26, 25-19, 27-26. Gandler had 12 attacks and three service aces while Molina contributed 10 attacks and two aces for the HD Spikers while Mylene Paat paced the Cherry Tiggo Cross overs with 16 points. Hostilities continue on Wednesday with CSB taking on Cherry Tiggo at 3:30 p.m. and Army battling Cignal HD at 6 p.m. The PNVF Champions League, which is supported by the Philippine Olympic Committee and the Philippine Sports Commission, is aired live on One Sports and One Sports+ and livestreamed on Pilipinas Live and on delayed basis on Cignal. Source: Philippines News Agency