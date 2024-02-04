Oranza to see action in PhilCycling National Championships for Road

MANILA: Cambodia SEA Games double-bronze medalist Ronald Oranza will lead the more than 400 bikers in this year's PhilCycling National Championships for Road, set to kick off Monday in Tagaytay City. The riders are taking part in the criterium, individual time trial (ITT) and road races during the five-day event organized annually by PhilCycling president and Philippine Olympic Committee chair Abraham 'Bambol" Tolentino. Other cyclists to watch in the tournament are Maura de los Reyes (women elite category) and Kim Bonilla (women junior class). Medalists will be top contenders in the national road cycling team for the next two years, primarily for the Thailand 2025 Southeast Asian Games. The criterium events around a 2.1-km circuit at the Tagaytay City Atrium are scheduled on Monday, followed by the ITT competitions on Tuesday in Tuy and Nasugbu towns in Batangas province. The road races in men and women junior, under-23 and elite categories will be held from Wednesday to Friday. Winners will receive pr estigious national champion's jersey on top of gold, silver and bronze medals. The Philippine National Police-Tagaytay City, Cavite, Batangas and local government units are supporting the tournament. The event is presented by Standard Insurance and the MVP Sports Foundation. Source: Philippines News Agency