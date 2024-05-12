TAWAU, The Sabah government will continue to collaborate with the Home Ministry (KDN) to combat drug abuse and support initiatives aimed at reducing the drug problem in the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor. He called on the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK), Sabah Youth Council (MBS), federal and state agencies, the private sector and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to collaborate and ensure the implementation of drug prevention education programmes, particularly in high-risk areas. "I am deeply concerned about the development plans for at-risk youth, particularly regarding drug addiction. Strengthening public awareness programmes on drug abuse among youth is crucial. I believe that MBS and its affiliates can play a protective role for at-risk youth." He said this in his speech read out by Deputy Chief Minister, Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, at the AADK Community Programme, held in conjunction with the state-level 2024 Anti-Drug Day at Tawau Municipal Council Square here today. Hajiji also emphasised the state government's commitment to developing human capital in Sabah, as outlined in the Sabah Development Master Plan. He said to protect young people from the threats of drugs and social deviance, efforts like the Young Pioneers Programme under MBS have been outlined. This programme focuses on developing talent, potential and entrepreneurship among at-risk youth. Meanwhile, Hajiji highlighted that the construction of the Narcotics Rehabilitation Centre (PUSPEN) in Tawau is a government initiative aimed at providing facilities and access to drug-related treatment and rehabilitation programmes for those in need. 'Congratulations and thank you to everyone involved in this effort. The proposal to build a new PUSPEN in the state, initiated in 2019, became a reality when it was successfully announced last year. 'With the completion of this facility, it will facilitate those in the eastern coast of Sabah to access comprehensive treatment and rehabilitation services as offered at the Papar PUSPEN, " he said. Earlier today, Shahelmey, representing Hajiji, officiated the groundbreaking ceremony for the Tawau PUSPEN, located at kilometre 57.6 (milestone 36) of Jalan Tawau-Kunak, making it the second centre in Sabah after the Papar PUSPEN. Source: BERNAMA News Agency