RORO FERRY SERVICES TO PROVIDE ALTERNATIVE TRANSPORT SERVICE BETWEEN KUALA KEDAH-LANGKAWI

The roll-on roll-off (RORO) ferry services that started on April 22, to serve as an alternative transport mode between Kuala Kedah and Langkawi during the 2023 Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace (LIMA’23) exhibition will continue to serve the route.

Langkawi-Kedah RORO Management Sdn Bhd’s Sales and Marketing executive Ismail Zain said ‘My RORO’ which had started serving the route to ferry vehicles, passengers and tourists since April 22 in conjunction with LIMA’23, will continue to serve the route.

“This is the company’s initiative to serve the people of Kedah and the country as a whole in providing an alternative mode of transport to the Island. The ferry can accommodate 220 passengers and 60 vehicles per trip, including commercial vehicles,” he said during a press conference, here today.

Ismail said currently only one RORO service operates everyday and each round trip takes about three hours to complete and the schedule will also depend on the tide conditions in the sea.

“The RORO service from Kuala Kedah is located behind the Maritime Department office and starts operating at 1.30 pm while the RORO operations from Langkawi starts at 9am from Tanjung Lembung (Langkawi),” he said.

He added that there were plans to add six more RORO ferry services to provide additional trips due to the demands from members of the public and tourists.

The rate for RORO transport services involving vehicles is based on the engine capacity of the vehicle (CC) but the ticket price for passengers is fixed at RM26.50 (one way). For enquiries the office can be contacted at 04-7622515,” he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency