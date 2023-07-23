RIDING SOLO ON MOTORCYCLE TO PERFORM THE UMRAH

Although air travel is the preferred mode of transport for Muslims heading to Makkah, Zulkepli Mo'minin, 55, has decided to take an unconventional route - riding solo on a motorcycle to perform the umrah.

The overland expedition is expected to take 95 days, covering more than 18,000 kilometres in 11 countries, including Thailand, Laos, China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Iran, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

Zulkepli began his journey on July 8 in Gombak, Selangor and has now reached the Golden Triangle in northern Thailand.

The father of five said he chose Makkah for his solo motorcycle expedition because he wants to explore the beauty of other countries and to better appreciate the majesty of God’s creations.

“I have been interested in solo expeditions since my school days. This time around, I challenged myself to go to Makkah, Islam’s holiest city, instead of visiting places without any specific purpose.

“This pilgrimage via land will also give me an opportunity to feel the arduous struggle of people of the past who ventured to various parts of the world to spread Islam,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

For this trip, Zulkepli is using his 10-year-old Yamaha FZ150, which has been modified and fitted with a new engine suitable for long distance travel.

Zulkepli has to lug personal belongings weighing about 70 kilogrammes, which include motorcycle spare parts, a tent, cold weather clothing, food and emergency kits.

Zulkepli, a tasbih trader, said he is using RM70,000 of his own savings and some contributions from the public to embark on this journey.

“The most expensive part is the 16-day travel across China, which will cost thousands of ringgit as travellers are required to hire a tour guide for the duration of the journey,” he added.

Asked how he picked his routes, Zulkepli said he had spent two-and-a-half years preparing for the expedition by checking with those who had taken the trail before, as well as doing research on Youtube.

Those wishing to follow the progress of Zulkepli’s expedition can visit his official Facebook “Gombak ke Makkah 2023” or Tiktok “jiwakembara125”.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency