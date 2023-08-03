REVIEW, UPDATE FEDERAL LAND DATABASE TO SPEED UP DEVELOPMENT PLANS – MOHD ZUKI

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali has instructed federal ministries and departments as users (KJP) to review and update the Federal land database under its purview to speed up development plans.

KJP comes under the Director-General of Lands and Mines Department (JKPTG) which, among others, plays a role in ensuring that the land under its control is well managed and its use optimised.

Speaking at the Federal Land Conference held in conjunction with the 7th National Land Day celebration here today, Mohd Zuki said this was in line with the Federal Land Management New Direction 2021-2030 policy that stipulates the holding period of federal land by KJP is limited to five years only, with an appeal period for two years which will be considered according to justification.

“For federal land that is not developed, KJP should consult the Federal Land Commissioner (PTP) on the best methods to maximise revenues to the Federal government.

“In this regard, methods such as mortgage and leasing can be considered. If the land is no longer needed, the method of conversion to another KJP or disposal through handing it back to the state authorities can be studied and presented to the Federal Land Use and Development Special Committee (JKPKTP),” he said.

JKPTG statistics in 2021 showed that a total of 1,444 federal land lots with an area of over 9,399.09 hectares have not been developed for a period of five years or more from the date of land ownership.

Mohd Zuki said this includes land that has been acquired for more than 20 years that has been left vacant and which no development has been carried out, resulting in economic and social losses to the government.

He said JKPTG and the Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Ministry (NRECC) are actively implementing the expansion of the eLand System to all states in Peninsular Malaysia and the three Federal Territories.

“There are currently four states that have implemented eTanah, namely Kuala Lumpur, Labuan, Putrajaya, and Perak. I hope this system is soon expanded taking into account its impact on the people,” he said.

In addition, he said amendments are also being made to the National Land Code (KTN) to ensure that more land-related matters such as filling in statutory forms, land search and the submission of forms to the land office can be done online.

For data integration, Mohd Zuki also welcomed the rebranding of the JKPTG MyeTaPP System to the MyLAND System that will be launched in October.

The MyLAND system will be the thrust of fast and accurate management of Federal land and small estate, a system with integrity that will be integrated with other main systems including the Valuation and Property Service Department (JPPH), the National Registration Department (JPN), and the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM).

MyeTaPP is a platform for the public to apply for the division of small estate and other matters related to land acquisition.

National Land Day is celebrated on July 27 every year and the theme of this year's celebration is 'Land Administration Driving Malaysia MADANI Prosperity’.

The Federal Land Conference was held for the first time as a two-way engagement and communication platform between KJP and PTP and other stakeholders.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency