Retiree Expresses Pride To Be Born On Proclamation Of Independence Day

TAIPING, Badrol Hisham Mohamad Norashid was born on the historic day when the first Prime Minister Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj shouted the word ‘Merdeka,’ marking the country’s independence, sixty-seven years ago.

Born at 8.05 am in Lambor Kanan, Parit, the retiree told Bernama that his heart would always fill with pride and excitement each time he celebrated his birthday as it reminded him that he was sharing a significant date with the country.

He said he had the opportunity to read the Rukun Negara pledge during the state-level 50th National Day celebration in 2007 at Dewan Bandaran Ipoh before the late Sultan of Perak, Sultan Azlan Shah, and thousands of Perakians.

‘I remember in the 1980s, most supermarkets would give free cakes to those born on Aug 31,’ he said.

Badrol Hisham was among the 23 individuals born on Aug 31 who participated in the state-level Anak Merdeka programme, hosted by the National Unity Ministry in conjunction with the 67th National Day celebration at the Taiping Zoo and Nig

ht Safari today.

State Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Teh Kok Lim officiated the event, attended by Perak National Archives of Malaysia director Shahida Mohamad Salleh.

Speaking at the inaugural event, Shahida said they managed to gather information on 91 individuals born on Aug 31 through an initiative last year.

‘We have organised a variety of activities throughout the day here at the Taiping Zoo that indirectly helps to strengthen bonds and promote a spirit of unity and love for the country,’ she added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency