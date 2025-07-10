Remulla to Newly-Elected Execs: Set Aside Politics, Improve Lives

Pasay city: Echoing President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s call for a stronger national-local collaboration, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla has urged newly-elected officials (NEOs) to rise above politics and personal interest, and to focus on improving the lives of their constituents. Addressing provincial governors and city mayors from Metro Manila, Remulla challenged the country’s new local leaders to cut through the noise of online discourse and set an example of hope and good governance on the ground.

According to Philippines News Agency, Remulla emphasized the trust and responsibility placed in these officials by the public. He highlighted that this trust represents not just the ability to govern but also carries the expectation to make citizens’ lives better. He made these remarks during the launch of the NEO PLUS (Performing Leadership for Uplifting Service) Program, organized by the DILG’s Local Government Academy at the Heritage Hotel.

Remulla underscored the importance of hope as a counter to cynicism, stating that visible improvements such as new schools, scholarships, and free medical services instill hope in communities. He advocated for a unified leadership approach that focuses on progress and inclusivity, rallying leaders to work collectively for the betterment of their regions and the country.

In his closing remarks, Remulla called for a unified effort, urging leaders to prioritize their constituents and work together for the common good of the nation.