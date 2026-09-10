Remulla Supports Transfer of PCG and BI to DILG for Improved Law Enforcement

Manila: Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Thursday endorsed the proposed transfer of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and Bureau of Immigration (BI) to the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG). He stated that this move would accelerate maritime law enforcement and improve action against foreign fugitives by enhancing government coordination.

According to Philippines News Agency, Remulla also reiterated the proposal to move the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) to the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor). He suggested that this change would optimize the structure of law enforcement and corrections.

During the Senate Finance Subcommittee J hearing on the DILG's proposed PHP332.5-billion budget for 2027, Remulla emphasized the need for a logical approach to the management of the Philippine Coast Guard and maritime operations. The statement followed Sen. Erwin Tulfo's inquiry regarding the provision of faster vessels to the Philippine National Police (PNP) Maritime Group, particularly in Palawan, to combat illegal fishing activities.

Remulla argued that maritime law enforcement would become more efficient if the PCG, currently under the Department of Transportation, were reassigned to the DILG. He proposed that this change would allow the Coast Guard to take over maritime law enforcement, making the PNP's maritime command redundant.

Additionally, Remulla advocated for similar restructuring for the BI, which presently falls under the Department of Justice. He noted that actions against foreign nationals currently require extensive coordination among various agencies, including the DOJ, BI, and PNP.

Remulla asserted that placing the PCG and BI under a department focused on internal security and law enforcement would minimize overlapping functions and enable more rapid responses in the field. He also suggested that consolidating the BJMP under the BuCor would create a unified corrections system.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson inquired whether these organizational changes had been recommended to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. Remulla confirmed that the President has shown support for the proposals. Lacson highlighted that some of these transfers could be implemented through an executive order under the Administrative Code, rather than requiring new legislation.

Remulla mentioned that the DILG has already prepared the necessary proposal for presidential review and expressed hope for prompt action on the matter.