‘Habagat’ Continues to Bring Rains in Luzon and Visayas

Manila: The southwest monsoon, locally known as 'habagat', will continue to bring rains over parts of Luzon and the Visayas, as reported by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Thursday. According to Philippines News Agency, PAGASA's 4 a.m. weather bulletin indicated that Zambales will experience monsoon rains, while Metro Manila, the rest of Central Luzon, Pangasinan, La Union, Benguet, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Rizal, Cavite, Batangas, Oriental Mindoro, and Occidental Mindoro will have occasional rains due to the southwest monsoon. Cloudy skies with scattered rains are anticipated over the Visayas, the rest of Luzon, the Zamboanga Peninsula, and Northern Mindanao. Meanwhile, the rest of Mindanao is expected to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms attributed to localized thunderstorms. As of 2 a.m. Thursday, PAGASA reported that no low-pressure areas were being monitored for potential tropical cyclone formation. However, PAGASA raised a yellow rainfall warning over parts of Bataan and Zambales at 5 a.m. due to the southwest monsoon, indicating possible flooding in flood-prone areas. PAGASA noted that light to moderate rain, with occasional heavy rain, was expected within three hours over parts of Zambales, Batangas, Laguna, and Nueva Ecija. The areas affected include Santa Cruz and Candelaria in Zambales; Nasugbu, Lian, Tuy, Balayan, Calatagan, Calaca, Laurel, Talisay, and Lemery in Batangas; San Pedro, Biñan, Santa Rosa, Cabuyao, and Calamba in Laguna; and San Antonio, Cabiao, San Isidro, and Gapan in Nueva Ecija. Similar rainfall patterns were expected over Pampanga, Metro Manila, and parts of Bataan, Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal, and Tarlac. PAGASA indicated that the rain might persist for three hours and could affect nearby areas.