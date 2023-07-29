Remote villages in Caraga get P1.4-B road projects thru PAMANA

The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) on Friday formally turned over PHP1.44 billion worth of road projects to various towns in four provinces of the Caraga Region. The completed projects, which were funded under the national government's PAyapa at MAsaganang PamayaNAn (PAMANA) Program in 2017 and 2018, consisted of two farm-to-market (FMR) roads, five roads with bridges, two roads, and one road rehabilitation. Five of the projects are in Agusan del Sur - the PHP135-million FMR in Barangay Tagabase, Esperanza; the PHP207-million road in Binucayan and PHP197-million road in Sto. Tomas, both in Loreto; and a road project with a bridge worth PHP147.75 million in Agdawan, and PHP147.75 million worth of road rehabilitation in Binicalan, both in San Luis. Two of the completed projects are in Surigao del Sur - a PHP177.30-million road in Marihatag, and an FMR in Maitum, Tandag City worth PHP78.80 million. One project is situated in Puting Bato, Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte worth PHP130 million, and the road in Bugsukan, Taligaman, Butuan City worth PHP50 million. Another road project with a bridge was completed in Mahan-ub, Gigaquit, Surigao del Norte worth PHP220 million. The formal turnover was facilitated in a ceremony in Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte, led by Presidential Peace Adviser Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., along with Director J. Anthony Peña of the PAMANA National Program, and Director Elisa Evangelista-Lapiña of the Area Management Unit of OPAPRU in Eastern Mindanao. 'Residents in the Caraga Region will reap the benefits of the completed infrastructure projects, especially those living in hard-to-reach areas,' Galvez said in the OPAPRU statement issued on Saturday. The enhanced connectivity through the new projects, he added, would also improve the quality of life of the residents by providing them better access to much-needed basic services and ensuring the timely delivery of goods. Meanwhile, Lapiña said the completion of the projects was made possible with the support of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 13 (Caraga). 'By enhancing accessible roads and accelerating mobility in critical sectors like health, education, agriculture, and economic activity, this endeavor significantly enhances public safety, ensuring a sustainable and peaceful environment for all. Together, we are building pathways to progress and prosperity, leaving a lasting positive impact on the lives of the communities we serve,' she said. The turnover of the projects was also witnessed by Agusan del Norte Governor Maria Angelica Rosedell Amante, Cabadbaran City Mayor Judy Amante, and DPWH-13 Assistant Regional Director Alex Ramos

Source: Philippines News Agency