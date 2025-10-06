Relief Operations Continue for Typhoon and Earthquake Victims in Masbate and Cebu

Masbate and cebu: The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) assured the public that the government and its agencies will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to communities hard hit by Severe Tropical Storm Opong (international name Bualoi) and the magnitude 6.9 earthquake in Masbate and Cebu, respectively.

According to Philippines News Agency, various government agencies are continuing to provide support for these typhoon and quake-affected localities, as stressed in the National Inter-agency Coordinating Cell (NIACC) meeting earlier in the day. This includes preparations for the establishment of a ‘tent city’ in Bogo City, a temporary relocation site for earthquake victims, which were discussed.

Science agencies, including the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ Mines and Geosciences Bureau (DENR-MGB), have provided hazard assessments to ensure safety. The MGB has already shared its findings with local authorities and agencies tasked with implementing the ‘Tent City.’ In line with this, the Department of Health (DOH) announced that it will set up medical stations in tent sites, including sanitation and hygiene facilities.

To ease the burden on affected residents, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) suspended housing amortization for victims of the earthquake and Tropical Cyclones Nando and Opong, starting Oct. 3, 2025. The DHSUD will provide immediate assistance under its Integrated Disaster Shelter Assistance Program to those whose homes were damaged.

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Works and Highways reported that 110 infrastructure projects, including roads, government buildings, and schools, have been assessed in Masbate. In Cebu, 278 structures – including bridges, government buildings, school facilities, and health centers – along with 123.02 kms. of roads have been evaluated.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology reported that mobile network restoration in Masbate is ongoing, with DITO at 75 percent, Globe at 88 percent, and Smart at 50 percent. In Cebu, Globe’s restoration is complete, and both Smart and DITO have restored 98 percent of their services.

The OCD also said that the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported improved traffic conditions in Northern Cebu, with Police Regional Office 7 setting up checkpoints. The PNP will continue to assist the Central Visayas Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) Logistics Cluster in establishing humanitarian checkpoints to expedite aid delivery, ensuring that government logistics are prioritized at traffic points.

As part of the ongoing donation drive, the Cebu Provincial Capitol will be designated as the central drop-off point for all private donations. The Central Visayas RDRRMC, in coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ Visayas Command, will be implementing a logistical plan to ensure the organized delivery of aid.

The NIACC, managed by OCD, remains activated with regular coordination meetings being conducted to ensure the needs of the calamity victims are addressed.