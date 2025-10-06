PAF Aircraft and Personnel Conduct Relief Missions for Cebu Quake

Cebu: Aircraft and personnel from the Philippine Air Force (PAF)’s Tactical Operations Wing Central have conducted a humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR) mission to earthquake-affected communities in Northern Cebu over the weekend.

According to Philippines News Agency, PAF spokesperson Col. Ma. Christina Basco stated that this HADR mission involved the air transport of essential relief goods from Cotabato City to Benito N. Ebuen Air Base in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, utilizing Fokker and NC-212i aircraft. This effort provided immediate aid to residents still affected by the September 30 magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Bogo City, Cebu.

In addition, an S-70i “Black Hawk” helicopter was deployed to deliver family food packs and boxes of drinking water from the provincial government of Cebu. These supplies were loaded at Benito N. Ebuen Air Base and airlifted to Carnaza Island.

“The operation was successfully executed through the combined efforts of PAF personnel and Reserve Officers’ Training

Corps cadets from the Philippine State College of Aeronautics, who assisted in the loading of relief goods,” Basco added. This humanitarian mission underscores the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ commitment to supporting national and local government disaster response initiatives, ensuring that timely assistance reaches communities in need.