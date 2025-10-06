BIR Extends Deadlines for Taxpayers Affected by Cebu Quake

Cebu: The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) announced an extension for the filing of tax returns, payment of corresponding taxes, and submission of required documents for taxpayers in Cebu, following a recent earthquake.

According to Philippines News Agency, Revenue Memorandum Circular No. 88-2025, issued by Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr., extends the deadline until the end of October to assist taxpayers impacted by the 6.9 magnitude quake. The extension applies to taxpayers and BIR personnel under the jurisdiction of Revenue District Offices in Mandaue City, Cebu City North, Cebu City South, Talisay City, and the Large Taxpayers Division in Cebu, as well as their Authorized Agent Banks.

Commissioner Lumagui stated, “This extension allows our taxpayers sufficient time to comply with their tax obligations without adding to the burdens caused by the calamity.” He further emphasized BIR’s commitment to providing responsive and compassionate taxpayer service, especially during crises.

The province of Cebu is currently under a state of calamity due to the earthquake that hit its northern region, resulting in at least 72 fatalities and over 200 injuries.