QUEEN ATTENDS NATIONAL MOTHER’S DAY CELEBRATION IN MELAKA

MELAKA, Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia today attended the National Mother's Day Celebration 2024 at the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) Family Centre in Ayer Keroh here. Her Majesty was accompanied by the wife of the Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Toh Puan Asmah Ab Rahman, Prime Minister's wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh and his wife, Datin Seri Zuriyah Ab Aziz. Also present was Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri. Source: BERNAMA News Agency

