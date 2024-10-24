QC, Pasig courts allow Quiboloy to attend Senate probe

Manila: The Regional Trial Courts (RTC) of Pasig and Quezon City granted on Tuesday the request of the Senate to allow Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Apollo Quiboloy to appear before the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality’s resumption of its inquiry into the alleged abuses within the religious organizations on Oct. 23.

Pasig RTC Branch 159 acting presiding judge Rainelda Montesa ordered the Pasig City Jail and the Philippine National Police’s Custodial Center to escort Quiboloy and co-accused Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Ingrid Canada, Paulene Canada, and Sylvia Cemanes to the Senate in Pasay City and observe maximum security measures.

Quiboloy filed an opposition to the request for his appearance before the Senate committee, invoking arguments on the power of Congress to compel the attendance of witnesses versus the constitutional rights of the person already in custody of law and/or who stands in trial before a court of law, such as presumption of innocence and ri

ght against self-incrimination.

Quiboloy’s camp also argued that the matters that the Senate panel wishes to inquire are already justiciable issues subject of the court proceeding.

To compel them to appear before the Senate for separate questioning while the case is ongoing is a ‘legislative overreach,’ the pastor’s camp argued.

Ruling otherwise, the Pasig court, citing a precedent case, said “the mere filing of a criminal or an administrative complaint before a court or a quasi-judicial body should not automatically bar the conduct of legislative investigation.”

Meanwhile, Quezon City RTC Branch 106 confirmed that it has received Senator Risa Hontiveros’ request letter, but emphasized that “replying to your letter has been rendered moot and academic, as the Pasig Regional Trial Court already granted your request.”

The Senate committee sent a letter to both courts on Oct. 14, requesting for the attendance of the senatorial candidate.

The Pasig City RTC Branch 159 is handling the human trafficking cases,

while the Quezon City RTC Branch 106 handles the child sexual abuse charges against Quiboloy and his co-accused.

Source: Philippines News Agency