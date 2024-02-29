Puregold to hold monthly discount promo on basic goods

MANILA: Supermarket chain operator Puregold Price Club, Inc. will hold a discount promotion every first day of the month to soften the effects of increasing prices of basic goods on Filipino consumers. On Friday, Puregold will launch its 'Hakot Every1' to offer discounts on basic necessities and prime commodities. 'It is a monthly initiative aimed at easing the burden of grocery expenses. On March 1, Puregold will offer significant discounts on various breakfast essentials,' Puregold said in a statement Thursday. Puregold added that Tindahan ni Aling Puring and Puregold Perks members can avail of up to 10 percent price off on select items, which include coffee, creamer, and bread. The publicly listed supermarket chain operator added that this initiative aims to ease the impacts of inflation, especially for Filipino families that were heavily affected by the inflationary pressures in the past. It also aims to cater to the various needs of its buyers, whether for household consumption or stock for their l ocal merchandise or sari-sari- stores. In January this year, the Department of Trade and Industry released a new Suggested Retail Price (SRP) Bulletin, adjusting upward the prices of nine basic goods including coffee and salt. The DTI mulls to gradually adjust the SRPs of basic necessities and prime commodities to assist consumers in absorbing the higher prices of goods. Fifty-four shelf-keeping units under the SRP Bulletin have pending price increments. Source: Philippines News Agency