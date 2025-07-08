PU Prime and Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony in Madrid

PU Prime x AFA Official Signing Ceremony in Madrid

MADRID, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PU Prime and the Argentina Football Association (AFA) formally commemorated their strategic partnership during a signing ceremony at the Argentina Football Academy Vallecas in Madrid.

This significant event marked the strengthening of a long-term global collaboration between two institutions united by shared values of discipline, strategy, and precision.

The day began with a meet-and-greet between PU Prime and AFA representatives, setting the tone for a day of collaboration and celebration. At the heart of the ceremony was the official contract signing and a ceremonial shirt exchange, symbolising the enduring partnership and mutual commitment between PU Prime and AFA. This was followed by a guided tour of the Academy’s world-class facilities, home to some of Argentina’s most promising young football talents.

Delivering the keynote address, Mr. Daniel Bruce, Managing Director of PU Prime, shared:

“Today, we’re here in beautiful Madrid to celebrate a partnership that brings together two forces committed to excellence — PU Prime and the Argentine Football Association.

“The AFA is famous for building world-class talent and having a brand that is known throughout the world. This is something that PU Prime is constantly striving toward and is well on its way to achieving.

“The partnership represents a significant step forward in the growth of our business, and we are honoured to be named alongside such a prestigious organisation.

“Thank you to the AFA for being a part of this exciting new chapter. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership, one that pushes the boundaries of what success looks like, and drives growth for both organisations.”

Mr. Leandro Petersen, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer of AFA, expressed his support for the partnership, stating:

“Football is a global language, and today, we add a new voice to our story by welcoming PU Prime as a valued regional partner in the world of Argentine football. We are honoured to have this exciting partnership with a partner that shares our values of excellence, innovation, and commitment to performance. Together with PU Prime, we look forward to creating meaningful experiences that unite football supporters and celebrate the spirit of the beautiful game. PU Prime, we are proud to have you with us. Welcome to the AFA family.”

Wrapping up the day was a live Q&A session with Mr. Javier Saviola, the legendary former Argentine footballer. Attendees had the exclusive chance to gain firsthand insights on leadership, legacy, and the value of global partnerships from one of the sport’s most admired icons.

Mr. Javier Saviola shared his thoughts on the collaboration:

“It’s something truly special. Representing Argentina has always been a great honor, and seeing PU Prime support the AFA means a lot to all of us. This partnership reflects the spirit of our team and helps share that passion with people all around the world.”

This event signals the beginning of a long-term partnership between PU Prime and AFA, dedicated to inspiring, engaging, and creating enduring value across both fields.

About PU Prime

Founded in 2015, PU Prime is a leading global fintech company providing innovative online trading solutions. Today, we offer regulated financial products across various asset classes, including forex, commodities, indices, and shares. Committed to providing advanced technology and educational resources, PU Prime supports traders and investors at every stage, from beginner to professional. With a presence in over 190 countries and exceeding 40 million app downloads, PU Prime is dedicated to enabling financial success and fostering a global community of empowered traders.

