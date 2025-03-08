Aurora: Aurora’s provincial police arrested four fugitives, two of them high-profile most wanted persons, in a series of province-wide operations conducted from March 6 to 7.

According to Philippines News Agency, in Baler, a 30-year-old suspect from Barangay Suklayin was apprehended by local police and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) – provincial field unit. The arrest was made based on a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 91 for simple theft under Article 309 of the Revised Penal Code.

Meanwhile, in Maria Aurora, two suspects were captured on March 6 for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act (Republic Act 9165) and the National Integrated Protected Areas Act (RA 7586), following warrants issued by the same court.

In Casiguran, a 33-year-old man from Sitio Dancalan, Barangay Calancuasan, was arrested in a joint operation by the Casiguran police, Dasmari±as City police, and the Provincial Intelligence Unit on rape charges.

Provincial police director Col. Lucile S. Faycho lauded the operatives, reaffirming the police’s commitment to keeping Aurora safe.