Printing of Ballots for Antipolo Special Election Successfully Completed

Quezon city: The Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced the successful completion of printing over 250,000 official ballots for the upcoming special election in Antipolo City's Second District. This significant milestone was achieved on Friday at the National Printing Office (NPO) in Quezon City.

According to Philippines News Agency, Comelec Chairperson George Garcia confirmed that the printing of 252,793 ballots was completed by 12:43 p.m. on February 20, with sheeting of the ballots currently underway. The printing process commenced earlier in the day at 9 a.m., as stated in a separate communication from Comelec.

In addition to the ballots, the NPO has also printed accountable forms necessary for the special election scheduled for March 14, 2026. This election aims to fill the vacant congressional seat in Antipolo's 2nd Legislative District following the passing of former Representative Romeo Acop in December last year.

Six candidates are competing for the congressional position: Dandin Infante, Reden Llama, Maria Trinidad Cafirma, Philip Conrad Acop, Nathaniel Lobigas, and Irvin Paulo Tapales. The special election is a crucial event for the district, ensuring continued representation in the House of Representatives.