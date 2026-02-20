DOH-NIR Deploys 438 Health Professionals to Strengthen Primary Care in Negros and Siquijor

Bacolod city: The Department of Health-Negros Island Region (DOH-NIR) has initiated a significant deployment of 438 newly-hired health professionals aimed at enhancing primary health care services across the region. This strategic move is part of the ongoing efforts to ensure robust healthcare delivery in local communities.

According to Philippines News Agency, the newly deployed workforce comprises 245 nurses, 153 midwives, 20 medical technologists, eight nutritionist-dietitians, six pharmacists, three physical therapists, and three dentists. These professionals have been assigned to 63 local government units within Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor to address the healthcare needs of these areas.

The deployment ceremony took place during the 1st Human Resources for Health Oath-Taking Ceremony under the National Health Workforce Support System (NHWSS) at the SMX Convention Center. Health Undersecretary Mary Ann Palermo-Maestral, through a message delivered by officer-in-charge Assistant Regional Director Adrian Hort Ramos, emphasized the critical roles these health workers will play in priority and underserved areas.

'You are stepping into the frontlines in the most priority areas - geographically isolated and disadvantaged communities, low-income municipalities, and indigenous populations. Your presence in these areas represents the Department of Health's promise that no Filipino shall be left behind,' Maestral stated.

Ramos further urged the new health professionals to maintain integrity, accountability, professionalism, and a commitment to public service. Dr. Mylene Infante, head of the DOH-NIR Health Facility Cluster, acknowledged the significant impact of the new hires in fortifying primary health care services.

'Through strategic deployment under the NHWSS, the region moves closer to achieving a stronger, more equitable, and responsive health system for every Negrense and Siquijodnon,' Dr. Infante added. The DOH-NIR had previously announced the recruitment of additional health personnel in October last year, marking its establishment as an implementing agency with a direct General Appropriations Act allocation for 2026.